U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Breanna Cattaruzza, from Marietta, tracks aircraft in the flight pattern around the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on June 11 in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn/US Navy
After a long nap, this sleepy fawn wakes in a patch of vinca and English ivy. A passing pedestrian with a camera disturbed the young fawn as it was trying to catch a few winks while its mother was out foraging for food.
The Under the Elms Community Band performs music from Broadway shows and movies — and some songs that didn’t make it to the stage — during Thursday’s show on the Ohio University College Green. The band will perform two other shows on June 22 and June 29. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
Poet buskers offer poems for payment or barter on Thursday in front of Hangover Easy, on Court Street in Athens. Those interested in getting a poem were encouraged to give the poet a topic to write about. Some poets had tarot cards and offered poems based off the client’s fortune.
The Athens County Courthouse and City of Athens city building are lit up in purple this week. Purple represents Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. it also represents World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15.
U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Breanna Cattaruzza, from Marietta, tracks aircraft in the flight pattern around the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) on June 11 in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn/US Navy
After a long nap, this sleepy fawn wakes in a patch of vinca and English ivy. A passing pedestrian with a camera disturbed the young fawn as it was trying to catch a few winks while its mother was out foraging for food.
Photo by John Halley
A vendor sells items as the audience listens to a performer on the Pepsi Stage at the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held at Hocking College’s Nelsonville campus.
Photo by John Halley
Audience members cheer while standing behind a barricade at the Black Diamond Music and Arts Festival held June 9-10 at Hocking College’s Nelsonville campus.
Photo by John Halley
The Under the Elms Community Band performs music from Broadway shows and movies — and some songs that didn’t make it to the stage — during Thursday’s show on the Ohio University College Green. The band will perform two other shows on June 22 and June 29. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
Poet buskers offer poems for payment or barter on Thursday in front of Hangover Easy, on Court Street in Athens. Those interested in getting a poem were encouraged to give the poet a topic to write about. Some poets had tarot cards and offered poems based off the client’s fortune.
Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
The Athens County Courthouse and City of Athens city building are lit up in purple this week. Purple represents Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. it also represents World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.