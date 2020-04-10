The Athens County Public Libraries invite the community to send some SMILE MAIL to local seniors feeling the effects of isolation and limited visitors. Brighten a senior’s day by mailing them a drawing, card, or note of encouragement. There’s no limit on the number of times you can participate, and all ages are welcome. Send your Smile Mail to any of the facilities listed on the website: https://events.myacpl.org/events/call-smile-mail

