In summer 2021, 14 benches were purchased through a collaboration between the Athens County Jr. Fair Board and several 4-H clubs. Since received, the benches have been placed throughout the county fairgrounds.
The Athens County Jr. Fair Board, Barnyard Bunch, Salem Livestock, Shooting Stars, Wanna Ride 4-H Clubs and several individual sponsors provided money to assist with the purchase. Club members collected lids beginning before the COVID-19 pandemic. a total of 1,400 pounds of lids were collected.
Wanna Ride 4-H Club is continuing to collect lids in order to buy more benches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.