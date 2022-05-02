Throughout the month of May, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office, and surrounding jurisdictions to conduct traffic enforcement. This enforcement began Saturday and will continue through May 31.
During this time, deputies will aggressively seek impaired and distracted drivers – those who put themselves and others at risk on the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.