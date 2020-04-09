4-H groups are not allowed to meet right now because of COVID-19. So, the Shooting Stars 4-H club got creative and did community service by cleaning up their own communities. Members took pictures of themselves and they were posted on the club’s Facebook page. Each participating member got community service and one meeting credit.
