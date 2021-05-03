Shooting Stars 4H Club of Athens County collected over 300 pounds of recyclable plastic lids. They have more than enough to make three plastic recyclable benches. Each bench cost $100. At the moment they have collected enough to pay for two of the benches. The recyclable benches will be used at the Athens County Fairgrounds for those looking for a respite.
