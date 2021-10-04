Silent Lion wll be performing at the SHade Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Food will be served from 5-6:30 p.m. with music following from 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost of entry is by donation for food but $4 to stay for the performance.
Bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs and desserts
Silent Lion is a duo playing a unique blend of Celtic, bluegrass, Spanish and original acoustic music. You don’t need electric or electronic instruments when you have musicians this talented with acoustic instruments, and a voice as naturally sweet as Barbiel’s.
Those looking for more information can call 740-517-6549 or 740-517-5628.
