Emmy Beck-Aden, 18, earned her seventh and eighth Ohio State Fair Dog Championship Titles at the 2019 Ohio State Fair Dog Show. With her dog, Coco, Emmy also achieved a PetPALS: Gold Medal and Achievement Award and placed 2nd in You and Your Dog, Sr. Division; 3rd, 6th, and 7th place in Rally Intermediate B; 7th place in Graduate Novice A, and 9th place in Skillathon.
Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, 11, earned her 3rd Ohio State Fair Dog Championship Title at this year’s OSF dog show. With her dog, Buddy, Ellie-Kate also achieved a PetPALS: Gold Medal and Achievement Award and placed 2nd in Showmanship, Jr. B; 3rd in You and Your Dog, Jr. Division; 5th in Skillathon; 7th in Dog Freestyle; 9th in Rally Novice B, and 12th place in the Junior Poster competition.
Both girls are members of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club and the daughters of Roger Aden and Christie Beck, Athens.
