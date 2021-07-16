Six students graduating from various high schools across the county in 2021 have received scholarships aimed to help them with post-secondary education from the Foundation for Appalachia Ohio (FAO).
Sindell Smith, a 2021 graduate of Alexander High School, and Savanna Wilson, a 2021 graduate of Athens High School, were awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Appalachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Sindell plans to attend Ohio University and Savanna plans to attend Freed-Hardeman University.
Connor Lenigar, a 2021 graduate of Trimble High School, and Isaac York, a 2021 graduate of Alexander High School, were awarded the AK Steel Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the AK Steel Foundation to provide a permanent source of support for students pursuing studies in STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. In the fall, Connor will attend the The Ohio State University and Isaac will attend Ohio University.
Zander Clark and Emily McWilliams, both 2021 graduates of Nelsonville-York High School, were awarded the Lee Beckett Legacy Scholarship. Thefund provides scholarship opportunities annually to graduating Nelsonville-York students pursuing post-secondary studies to ensure youth have the opportunity to continue their academic endeavors after high school. The scholarship fund honors Lee Beckett, a longtime teacher at York High School, and her work to support countless students during her 43 years at the school. In the fall, Zander will attend The Ohio State University and Emily will attend Miami University.
For this year in total, $517,000 in scholarships have been rewarded by FAO. Funds are acquired through donation and are used to help students with their education following high school. FAO stated in a press release that, “setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.