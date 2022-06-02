ALBANY — The Albany Alumni Association has announced the names of six students who received 2022 scholarships from the Octa Gillogly Memorial Fund.
Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.
Three students are graduating seniors from Alexander:
Macy Sherman, the daughter of Missy Parsons and Mike Sherman. her great-grandfather, Carl Hawk, graduated in 1943.
Elizabeth Lewis, the daughter of Rachel and Kevin Lewis. Her grandfather, Thad Dye, graduated in 1966.
McKayla Griffin, the daughter of Catrina and Ron Baughman. Her grandfather, Bert Christian, also graduated in 1966.
Others receiving scholarships are:
Gavin Haning, the son of Angie and Wayne Haning, Jr. His grandfather, Wayne Haning, Sr., graduated in 1965. Gavin is from Athens High School.
Leah Jarvis, the daughter of Susie and Denny Jarvis. Her grandfather, Lewis Morris, graduated in 1955. Leah attended Pickerington High School North.
Cassandra Mayers, the daughter of Blair and Laura Mayers. Her great-grandfather, Cecil Dale Stanart, graduated in 1956. Cassandra attended Vinton County High School in McArthur.
To apply for a scholarship from the Octa Gillogly Memorial Fund, you must be a graduating senior in high school and a descendant of a graduate of the Old Albany High School. The last graduating class of that school was in 1966.
Next year’s seniors can get an application from their guidance counselor at most schools or call Anna Tenney at 740-592-1253.
