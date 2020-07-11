The Athena Award recognizes outstanding contributions and service toward persons with disabilities in the Athens community. The City of Athens is seeking names of community members who have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities. If you know someone, please submit a nomination for the annual Award.
Athena Award nominees should meet any or all of the following criteria: Improves the quality of life for individuals with disabilities; advocates for issues pertaining to individuals with disabilities; volunteers to have a positive impact on individuals with disabilities; develops new programs or services assisting individuals with disabilities; offers exceptional customer service to individuals with disabilities; demonstrates innovation or entrepreneurship that has a positive impact on individuals with disabilities.
Nominations for the Sixth Annual Athena Award will be accepted now through Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. To nominate someone who deserves this honor, download the nomination form from the City of Athens website http://www.ci.athens.oh.us/athena and email it to disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us, or mail it to Athens City Hall, Attn: Mayor’s Office, 8 E. Washington Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Hard copies of the nomination form may be obtained by calling the Mayor’s office, 740.592.3338.
The Athena Award is scheduled to be presented at a special event hosted by Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens City Commission on Disabilities. It is the only award given by the City. The format, date, and location of the event to be announced.
For questions or for more information, contact Mrs. Berry C. Dilley, Co-Chair, Education and Outreach Committee, (brrydlly@gmail.com).
