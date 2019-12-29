Ohio University Credit Union has selected Brian Smith-Vandergriff as its chief financial officer.
Smith-Vandergriff brings nearly two decades of financial experience to OUCU, including 13 years with a credit union owned broker/dealer and investment advisor and over five years as owner and partner at Financial Management Services, Inc., a consulting corporation specializing in interest spread, asset/liability management, liquidity planning and investment advisory services. He has consulted with OUCU on these topics and market forces for many years, developing an in-depth understanding of OUCU’s financial operations and membership.
Reflecting on his new role, he said, “Everyone involved with OUCU should be very proud of this fantastic institution, as well as their contribution to its unique identity and role in the community. I hope to do my part to make sure we can say the same thing in the future and can have an even larger impact on our members, potential members, and the rest of our stakeholders.”
Smith-Vandergriff holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri along with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Grenoble Ecole de Management in Grenoble, France. He is a frequent speaker at credit union industry events and his expertise has fostered success for financial institutions from coast to coast. In addition to his professional service to the industry, he served as a credit union board member for more than a decade.
Ohio University Credit Union is a federally insured institution with over $376 million in assets. Founded in 1955 by Dr. Harry Crewson, professor of economics and Ohio University’s 17th president, OUCU serves over 25,000 members.
