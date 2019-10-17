NELSONVILLE {span}— {/span}The Nelsonville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 23rd Annual Ohio Smoked Meat and Barbecue Festival, on October 18-19 on the historic Nelsonville Public Square.
The Ohio and Smoked Meat and Barbecue Festival originated in 1996 as the first official state of Ohio championship for smoked meat and BBQ, proclaimed by the governor of Ohio. The competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Dozens of professional competitive BBQ teams from around the country and Canada will be competing in the following categories; chicken, pulled pork, pork ribs and beef brisket.
Teams will be cooking on both the 18th and the 19th with judging on the afternoon of the 19th. The teams will be competing for $7,000 in total cash prizes with the Grand Champion bringing home $2,500. Currently 29 BBQ teams have registered for the competition.
A new event this year is the Sling Your Meat Steak Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 18. Steak cooks will be competing for a $500 1st place and $200 2nd place prize. The steak cook-off will begin at 3 p.m. with a cooks’ meeting and steaks will be turned in for judging at 7 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 8 p.m. at the Nelsonville Elks Lodge. Currently 16 teams have registered for the steak cook-off competition.
Information on the festival and daily entertainment is available at the festival’s website, www.ohiobbq.org. You can also follow the competition on Facebook and Twitter.
The following Nelsonville streets will be closed in conjunction with the event through 7 p.m. on Saturday:
- Nelsonville Public Square
- West Columbus Street from September Street to Rocky Boot Way
- East Columbus Street from Rocky Boot Way to 50 East Columbus Street
- Rocky Boot Way from Columbus Street to Canal Street
- Fayette Street from Rocky Boot Way to EMS Station
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.