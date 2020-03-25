These resources below provide extra help for teaching your students social studies, literature, English, art, civil studies and more. They can be used to help compliment the work given by the local schools.
Elementary
1. ABCYA: Reading games and activities for grades PreK-6. https://www.abcya.com/
2. Listenwise: Podcast and lectures of non-fiction stories, subject include English, social studies and more. https://listenwise.com/
3. Lunch Doodles with Mo Williams: Children’s author and illustrator Mo Williams hosts an art lesson every afternoon. He teaches kids to draw figures from some of his popular books like, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!”https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/
4. Lalilo: A grammar and phonetics program that works with grades K-2. https://www.lalilo.com/
5. Reading IQ: This online library is a great resource for books on a variety of subjects. Reading material is suitable for children ages 2-12. https://www.readingiq.com/
Middle and high school
1. CommonLit: CommonLit is a free collection of fiction and nonfiction for 3-12 grade classrooms. The collection is searchable by grade, subject, and common core. https://www.commonlit.org/en/texts
2. iCivics: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor founded iCivics in 2009 to provide innovative, free educational video games and lessons that teach students to be knowledgeable, curious, and engaged in civic life. https://www.icivics.org/
3. Zinc Learning Lab: Reading instruction, leveled authentic texts with comprehension quizzes, and vocabulary games for grades 6-12. https://www.zinclearninglabs.com/
4. Read to Learn: This website utilizes games to teach and practice reading comprehension for middle and high school students. https://rtlgames.org/
5. Kahn Academy: In addition to STEM, Kahn Academy offers social studies, literature recommends This online free resource offers exercises, quizzes, and tests so students can practice and master skills, as well as instructional videos to help students learn or review material in a wide variety of subjects. Kahn works with students K-12, and has SAT prep guides for older students. https://www.khanacademy.org/
