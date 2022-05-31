Something Different 5/31 winner May 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week’s Something Different winner was Mamie Kierns of Millfield, who correctly identified the following differences.1) Hat on middle person is taller2) Jacket bottom on middle person is different3) Drum is taller4) Flag is wider5) Shadow on circle in back is moved to the other side Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacket Hat Clothing Drum Person Shadow Winner Mamie Kierns Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Marshfield annual Memorial Day parade, service set for Monday New OUPD K-9 team member shares traits with another famous Bach Athens County takes first step in joining Power a Clean Future Ohio Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Throwback Thursday Trending Recipes
