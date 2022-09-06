SOMETHING DIFFERENT WINNER - 09/06/22 Sep 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week’s Something Different winner was Larry Tong of Athens who correctly identified the following differences.1. Tattoo on man’s arm2. Top on cup3. Length of man’s sock4. Cut of girl’s top5. « Volunteer » moved on shirt Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Tong Volunteer Clothing Shirt Man's Sock Tattoo Athens Top Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charter school offers parents choices Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter Family affair leads Athens past Warren Alexander HS well represented at Buckeye Boys State Athens County real estate transfers Trending Recipes
