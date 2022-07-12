Last week’s Something Different winner was Andy Boling of The Plains, who correctly identified the following differences:

1) MOON / NOON

2) Man’s drink is in opposite hands

3) Cord on pink hoodie is different lengths

4) Missing metal brace on the exhibit to left in bottom picture

5) Missing leg on the poster easel on right in bottom picture

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.