Something Different Winner Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

This week's Something Different winner IS Joe Radwany of Albany, who correctly identified the following differences:1- Missing strap on tote bag.2- Missing jar of popcorn.3- Missing cucumber (zucchini?).4- Missing beam below Solar panels.5- Missing hatch on truck topper.
