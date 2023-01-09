Something Different Winner Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The last Something Different winner from 2022 is Larry Tong of Athens, who correctly identified the following differences:1. Stripe along pool missing2. Second 12’ sign3. Life guard missing4. Boy reversed5. Size of tree Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Something Different Larry Tong Sport Winner Athens Difference Size Tree Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Murray City assistant fire chief dies after collision Scott Frank resigns as Nelsonville city manager Athens County under flood warning until evening of Jan. 3 Flooding continues as rain hits southeast Ohio State court rules in favor of Ohio University in lawsuit Trending Recipes
