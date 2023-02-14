Something Different Winner Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo by John Halley Photo by John Halley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s Something Different Winner was Sue McAdoo of Athens, who correctly identified the following differences:1) Shadow by pipe is missing2) Pipe in the road on the right is different3) Track wheel on bulldozer is different4) Cone in the road is missing5) End of the shovel is shorter Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Mechanics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State AG releases footage of shooting Trimble High School to get 5,000-square-foot health and fitness facility Former director charged with stealing $1.5 million from Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Albany firefighter receives service award Tom Jenkins and The Tom Jenkins Dam - Throwback Thursday Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.