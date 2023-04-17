Something Different Winner Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week's Something Different winner is Emily McKinney, who correctly identified the following differences:1. Clarinet is shorter2. Top of building on right is missing3. Man’s socks4. Woman in middle is turned a different way5. Window on right is missingEmily McKinney Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Construction Industry Gambling Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Throwback Thursday - The early deforestation of the State of Ohio Donor's daughter thought OU would give Proctorville Center a chance ODOT looking to widen 25 miles of U.S. 33 in 2025 Dunfee apologizes for ‘outlandish behavior’ Millfield couple arrested on drug-related charges Trending Recipes
