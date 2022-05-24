Something Different winners May 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week’s Something Different winners were employees from theSunday Creek Valley Water District of Millfield, who correctly identified the following differences.1. Pony’s tongue2. Person in back is missing3. Pattern on zebra shirt4. Pattern on sweater5. Harness on pony Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pony Shirt Harness Zebra Zoology Equitation Clothing Sweater Pattern Tongue Millfield Sport District Creek Valley Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County wants Hocking College to return land gifted in early 1990s Guest Commentary - Jon Rose OU prepares for Scott Quad demolition Hiker who died at nature preserve identified Protests planned after business owner accused of being transphobic Trending Recipes
