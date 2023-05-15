Something different May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by John Halley Photo by John Halley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s Something Different Winner was David Ingram, of Athens, who correctly identified the following differences:1. Center building is shorter2. AT BAT shows 15 and 553. Person on right of picture is reversed4. BCATS is BBATS in right-had photo5. OHIO is spelled OIHO in right-hand picture Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Point Pleasant man arrested on weapon's charge, fleeing Through child's ordeal, Albany mom learns to accept life's hurdles Guysville man found guilty of murder, four other felony charges Lady Bulldogs thrash Warren for Sectional title Athens County auditor and treasurer bicker during Board of Revisions meeting Trending Recipes
