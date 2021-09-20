Last week’s Something Different winner was Joe Keims of Millfield, who correctly identified the following differences:
- The dot in Galleries
- The AC unit on the roof.
- The roof is taller
- Truck on right has on big window
- 4 windows instead of 5 on Majestic building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.