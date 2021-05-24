Last week's winner is Alice Ritchie of Reedsville, congratulations Alice! Last week's answers are: The lip is open on the catsup bottle, there is a missing can of cola, the tilt of boys head is different, the missing emblem on the arm of shirt, the style of middle girls hair.
Trending Now
-
Athens County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar investigation
-
Sheriff's Sergeant appears to have close connection with indicted member of Bellar family
-
Four members of missing teen Bellar's family arrested on abuse, rape charges
-
Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, ‘cult’-like family
-
Sheriff's Sergeant Jimmy Childs arrested in connection to Bellar family investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.