Something Different Mar 6, 2023

This Week's Something Different Winner was Bonnie Calentine of Millfield, who correctly identified the following differences:
1. Girl behind fence is missing
2. First flower on left is missing
3. University to Univesrity
4. Cross walk signal hand has moved
5. Strap on sitting lady is switched
