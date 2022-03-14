Study the two photos above and see if you can find at least five things that are different in the photo at the top from the one at bottom. The answers will be revealed in next Tuesday’s edition of The Athens Messenger. Send entries to “Something Different,” The Athens Messenger, P.O. Box 4210, Athens, OH 45701, (PLEASE include “Something Different” in the address on the outside of your envelope), or to jhalley@athensmessenger.com and include your mailing address.
Last week's Something Different winner was Bob Finnearty, of Athens. who correctly identified the following differences:
1. Insignia on man’s hat
2. Shadow on grinder handle is missing
3. Farmall to Far Far
4. Pattern on shirt (man on right)
5. Missing knob on tractor (left)
