Firefighters from Chauncey, Jacksonville, and Trimble were on hand to put out a fire at an opened barn on Concord Church Road near Millfield. The burning round hay bales had to pulled out with a tractor. Don't worry, the pig was okay. (March 13, 2013)
John Halley
