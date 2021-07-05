Something Different Jul 5, 2021 Jul 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week’s winner is Joe Radwany of Albany, congratulations Joe! Last week answers are:the tone on ball in handreversed ball on signshoe lace bowSmacker/MackerPlump/Plumb Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ball Joe Radwany Mackerplump Sport Plumb Albany Congratulations Winner Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former ACSO Sgt. pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Bellar investigation Nelsonville woman asks Council VP to resign, citing alleged harassment, abuse of power Thunder in the Valley to offer tribute to fallen firefighter Jeff Armes Wanted Glouster Man located after search and second attempted escape OhioHealth O'Bleness president announced retirement Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.