Last week's winner is Noah Ray of Albany. Congratulations Noah! Last week's answers are: the pig has extra leg, there is missing table leg; the lady’s bag is smaller. there is a person is missing on right, and the pillar is narrower on left.
Trending Now
-
Following delay, Menards announces Athens location's opening date
-
Nelsonville parts ways with officer only hours after hiring
-
Athens County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday
-
Burrow makes NFL debut with Bengals
-
Athens, Hocking counties designated by USDA as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.