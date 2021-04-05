Last week's winners are Jeff Lyons and Susan McNish of Athens. Congratulations Jeff and Susan! Last week's answers: The wrinkle in the hand bag is added, there are less orange flowers, the sign has switched sides, the shadow is smaller in the middle ball, feet switch direction on right ball.
Trending Now
-
County commissioner apologizes to Nelsonville for calling it 'Nelsontucky'
-
Athens County land transfers
-
Athens High teacher wins Parkersburg-area Golden Apple award
-
Amesville man sentenced in truck theft and gun charges
-
Nelsonville Police and Fire Committee reviews Chief Fitch's performance, considers pay raise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.