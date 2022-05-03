Last week's Something Different winner was Sharon Jones of Athens, who correctly identified the following differences.
1. Man on right is turned in a different direction
2. Jockey missing
3. Horse on left leg missing
4. Horse on right ear is shorter
5. Extra brace on buggy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.