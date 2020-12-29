Last week’s winner was Eva Bushby of Lancaster. Congratulations Eva! Last week’s answers are: The bulb and holder are missing on a lamp post, the wheels are different sizes, there is a window missing on brick house, the logo on the girl’s shirt is in a different place, the man’s belt are two different widths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.