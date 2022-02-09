A local production of the off-Broadway musical, “Song of SIngapore”, is coming to the Southeast Ohio History Center from March 3-6, 2022.
The comedy follows a small band of musicians performing their final concert before the Japanese invasion of the Malay Peninsula during 1941 begins. Serving as a parody of old film noir movies of the 1940s, the story involves a Chinese businesswoman, a corrupt British police inspector and a set of stolen jewels.
Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. for $20 each. They can be purchased on their website at www.songofsingapore2022.brownpapertickets.comSeating will be limited to 75 people a night. Tickets are non-refundable.
There will be a limited cash bar before the show and during intermission.
