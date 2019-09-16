A spaghetti lunch fundraiser is planned for Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lindley Inn, The Plains. Pick-up or dine-in available for $5; delivery to a business available from 11 a.m. to noon for $6. Proceeds go to Turn It Gold benefitting childhood cancer. Orders can be faxed to 740-797-2088 by Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.