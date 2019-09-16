A spaghetti lunch fundraiser is planned for Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lindley Inn, The Plains. Pick-up or dine-in available for $5; delivery to a business available from 11 a.m. to noon for $6. Proceeds go to Turn It Gold benefitting childhood cancer. Orders can be faxed to 740-797-2088 by Wednesday.

