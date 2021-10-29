Although there will be no block party this year, there will still be plenty of opportunities to get into the spooky season spirit:
Trick or Treat schedules
Buchtel: Oct. 30, 5:30–7 p.m.
Chauncey: Oct. 30, 5:30–7 p.m.
Glouster: Oct. 30, 4–5 p.m.
Hocking College Trunk-or-Treat: Oct. 30, 3–5 p.m. Main parking lot.
Millfield: Oct. 30, 5–6:30 p.m.
Nelsonville: Oct. 31, 5:30–8 p.m.
Amesville: Oct. 31, 6–7 p.m.
Athens: Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. Turn on porch light to indicate participation.
Guysville/Stewart: Oct. 31, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville: Oct. 31, 5–6 p.m.
The Plains: Oct. 31, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Events
Family Fun Day, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens. Admission is free. Pumpkin painting, games and more.
Halloween Paintball Battle, Oct. 31, Bigfoot Hollow Paintball Park, 11950 Black Rd., Glouster. Come dressed up and get 100 free paintballs with paid admission. Single players welcome. Admission packages start at $29.99. Register at www.facebook.com/events/4314411232014149 or https://bigfoot-hollow-llc.square.site/.
“Haxan: Witchcraft through the Ages,” Oct. 31, 7 p.m., The Union, 18 W. Union St., Athens. Screening of 1922 occult film with live score created and played by The Water Witches. $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-haxan-screening-w-live-soundtrack-provided-by-the-water-witches-tickets-190734571237?fbclid=IwAR3IQO6r-YZ-ljuN6GKGv9wLu0LbOpdpnTV10WBGyrQp6ruFD2cAl56_kVo/.
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horrors, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., Southeast Ohio History Center, Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens. Screening of 1922 silent classic “Nosferatu” with live score played by renowned organist Dennis James. $15 students and SOHC members, $20 adults. Family bundle with four tickets, snacks and drinks $60. Tickets at 740-592-2280 or in person at the museum.
Chauncey Campfire: Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chauncey Public Library. Come enjoy music, s’mores and more.
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes
Libby’s Pumpkin Patch, 41251 State Farm Road, Albany. Opens Friday noon–5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.–5 p.m. $7 for admission (kids under two are free). Pumpkins range from $1 to $7. Hay rides, a corn maze, a hillside slide and more are included in the price of admission.
Walker Farm, 28800 Chieftan Drive, Logan. Open daily 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Pumpkins and the corn maze both cost $5. Wagon rides are free.
Sweetapple Farm, 149 Sweetapple Road, Vincent. Open Friday 4–9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.–6 p.m. General admission $7 (kids under two are free). Pumpkins range from $2.50 to $6. Hay rides $4. The farm also offers a corn maze, animal areas, garden areas and cut-outs.
Porter’s Pumpkins and Jada’s Maze, corner of Flatwoods Road and Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy. Open Monday–Friday 3 p.m.–dark, Saturday and Sunday noon–dark. Pumpkins range from $.50 to $15. $3 admission to 10 acre corn maze. The farm also sells indian corn, straw and mums.
Noble Family Farm, 11210 State Route 335, Minford. Open Thursdays 3–7 p.m., Fridays noon–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sundays 1–7 p.m. General admission $8 (kids under two are free). Pumpkins 50 cents per pound. Hillside slide, play areas, food vendors.
