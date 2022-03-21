NELSONVILLE — Tri-County Career Center and High School is proud to announce that, as of Monday, March 21, the website www.sjnm360.com went live! The website, and the 360 brand, is the publishing arm of the school’s new sports journalism and new media program.
The website contains all original content written, created and produced by the student journalists at Tri-County. It is hosted by TownNews with a BLOX format and is administered by the student journalists themselves, along with instructor Joe Higgins.
“We’re fortunate to be able to use this tool to show the public the work these talented students are doing here in the program,” Higgins said.
“This content management system is not just something like what students can expect to use when they graduate, it is exactly what journalists use. It’s an industry standard component that is easily accessible and allows the students to show off their hard work.”
The website features the 360 logo, which was created in conjunction with Tri-County’s graphic design and marketing program, led by Isaiah Andrews.
An easy-to-read navigation bar directs to categories that include news, sports, multimedia, e-editions, the weather, and more. Additionally, links to the program’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram pages are found on the webpage.
All content produced can be easily shared on social media. Stories produced by the students include coverage of 9/11, Black History Month, Halloween, sports previews, profile articles, features, audio and video productions, and more.
Students have also produced work that highlights programs such as culinary arts, HVAC/plumbing, early-childhood education, and sports medicine — just a few of the 22 quality programs at Tri-County.
