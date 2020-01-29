The 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. This is a beginners style slow string jam. Local musicians, Hilarie and Mark Burhans will lead the way for February's jam. They're knowledgeable about many instruments, have toured nationally with their various bands and have taught music lessons for many years. Bring an instrument or borrow from the musical lending library. All levels and ages are welcome. Free is admission but donations are appreciated.

More information can be found on Facebook at 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam (https://www.facebook.com/events/2720834494677231/).

Please note: String Jams now also occur on third Thursday, prior to Square Dances, from 6-7pm.

