The 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. This is a beginners style slow string jam. Local musicians, Hilarie and Mark Burhans will lead the way for February's jam. They're knowledgeable about many instruments, have toured nationally with their various bands and have taught music lessons for many years. Bring an instrument or borrow from the musical lending library. All levels and ages are welcome. Free is admission but donations are appreciated.
More information can be found on Facebook at 1st Thursday Old Time String Jam (https://www.facebook.com/events/2720834494677231/).
Please note: String Jams now also occur on third Thursday, prior to Square Dances, from 6-7pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.