Stand Down drive-by

Athens Area Stand Down was much smaller this year. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the event was turned into a drive-by situation. Athens Area Stand Down, held at the Athens County Fairground, provides items such as blankets, hygiene products and some food to help veterans, the homeless and the near homeless through the winter months. This is an all-volunteer event and use donations from individuals and local businesses.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

The Athens Area Stand Down Committee shared a breakdown of the final numbers concerning how many people were served in the 2020 event held Friday, Oct. 2.

Of the 224 total households served:

  • 80 were male
  • 36 were female
  • 50 were Veterans
  • Persons self-identifying as homeless: 9
  • Persons self-identifying as being “at risk of homelessness:” 32
  • Persons identifying as having stable housing: 75

All persons identified as being from Athens except for nine, which were distributed as: Hocking County — 1; Meigs — 2; Morgan — 2; Ross — 4.

"We are glad we were able to get them some items as the cooler weather settles in including blankets, hats, socks, gloves and toiletries," the Committee said in a statement on its Facebook page. "We wish them the best of luck as winter approaches."

Handouts with information from service providers who who can help during the winter months were also included in the pre-packed boxes. There were no on-sight vendors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The team thanked everyone who donated items, money and time to the effort.

Load comments