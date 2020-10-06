The Athens Area Stand Down Committee shared a breakdown of the final numbers concerning how many people were served in the 2020 event held Friday, Oct. 2.
Of the 224 total households served:
- 80 were male
- 36 were female
- 50 were Veterans
- Persons self-identifying as homeless: 9
- Persons self-identifying as being “at risk of homelessness:” 32
- Persons identifying as having stable housing: 75
All persons identified as being from Athens except for nine, which were distributed as: Hocking County — 1; Meigs — 2; Morgan — 2; Ross — 4.
"We are glad we were able to get them some items as the cooler weather settles in including blankets, hats, socks, gloves and toiletries," the Committee said in a statement on its Facebook page. "We wish them the best of luck as winter approaches."
Handouts with information from service providers who who can help during the winter months were also included in the pre-packed boxes. There were no on-sight vendors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The team thanked everyone who donated items, money and time to the effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.