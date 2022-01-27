Starbrick Cooperative Gallery will be hosting a goodbye event as their brick and mortar home closes at the end of the month.
To anyone wanting to wish the artists good luck in their next endeavor, stop by Sunday, Jan. 30 from noon until 5 p.m. The artists will be in and out throughout the day and would love to see friends, family and supporters of the arts.
