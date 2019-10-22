Lyndsey Stearns, a recently commissioned provisional elder of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, has been appointed pastor of Richland UMC, 60 Pomeroy Road, by Bishop Gregory V. Palmer.
Pastor Stearns received a Master of Divinity degree in May 2019 from Asbury Theological Seminary, where she was a Kern Scholar. She graduated magna cum laude in 2015 from Otterbein University with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a specialization in leadership. While at Otterbein, she served as chaplain of her sorority and was active in Otterbein Christian Fellowship.
While in seminary, Pastor Stearns mentored in a local multi-cultural church that offered worship services in French, Korean, Spanish and English, and traveled to England, Scotland, Ireland and South Korea. She built close friendships with international students and also participated in a spiritual formation mentorship that gave her hands-on experience in retreat organization, prayer experiences and small group leadership.
In addition, Pastor Stearns served as a summer intern for a small rural church in 2013, a large suburban church in 2015 and an urban ministry in 2014. A favorite experience was serving in A Christian Ministry in the National Park (ACMNP) that took her to Yosemite National Park and the Smoky Mountains, where she led teams of college students.
Pastor Stearns, whose father leads a United Methodist congregation in Hamilton, Ohio, grew up in the church and has been nurtured by the church her whole life. She brings her passion for diversity and relationship building to Richland UMC, where she has great hope for congregational growth and expansion of the church as a whole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.