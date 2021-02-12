LINCOLN, NE – Andrew John Stephens of Athens has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Stephens, a freshman majoring in supply chain management, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Business.
Nearly 6,800 students at Nebraska have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester.
