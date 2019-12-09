Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area (OHCHA) will hold the eighth annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, located at 1 Capitol Square, Columbus.
The luncheon’s focus is on Appalachian people, businesses and organizations that have done remarkable work to the benefit of their communities. The honorees will present “3-Minute Success Stories” about how and why Appalachia’s heritage figures into their success.
Groups slated to present include: Sugar Bush Foundation, Athens County; D D Conneaut of Ashtabula County, John Rankin House of Washington County, Linda Showalter of Marietta College, Leetona Beehive Coke Ovens of Columbiana County, Dickens Victorian Village of Guernsey County and Ivan and Deanna Tribe of Vinton County.
The luncheon itself will begin at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Tom O’Grady of OHCHA and Senator Tim Schaffer will give a welcoming presentation followed by the seven groups’ success story talks and the announcement of this year’s Sam Jones Model Citizenship Award recipients Gay and Bruce Dalzell of Stewart.
Bob Loversidge, the architect who led the restoration efforts for the Ohio Statehouse and president of Schooley Caldwell Associates, will give a tour of the Statehouse beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“By holding the event at the statehouse,” said O’Grady, “we hope to demonstrate to our political leadership the level of effort being made as well as the need for greater support for Appalachians.”
Closing remarks will be at 1 p.m. by John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, and Joyce Barrett, executive director of Heritage Ohio.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. Reservations due Friday, Dec. 13.
