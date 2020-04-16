STEWART – One lucky child in Stewart found the golden egg, hid by Tracy Clem, during the Stewart Egg Hunt. Levi Plymire, a first grader at Amesville Elementary found the golden egg in just 47 mintues. Levi will receive a prize in the mail.
- Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville closed next week
- Olive Orange High School Alumni Banquet postponed
- Athens County Children Services Board meeting virtually
- Port Authority to meet
- Lake Hope Drive project facilitated by traffic lights
- SEORJ Board to meet
- Call the Red Cross for information on donating blood
- Route 50 bridge deck repair
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.