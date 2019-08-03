Having staged another successful Rubber Duck Derby, Athens Food Rescue has named event coordinator Michelle Stobart as the group’s Volunteer of the Month.
The annual fundraising event brought in $5,000 for AFR operations and Stobart gets much of the credit. She not only managed the Derby, she was its founder.
“I had read an article about Athens Food Rescue in the paper and was very excited about what the organization was trying to accomplish, and knew I wanted to get involved,” Stobart said. “It’s been about four years now since I proposed the idea to (AFR Director) Teresa (Curtiss) as a potential fundraiser.”
The Rubber Duck Derby and Fun Day was a hit from the start.
“Over the years, we’ve continued to grow and fine tune the event, and it has become our biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Stobart, who is the owner/operator of Inhale Yoga, one of the Derby sponsors.
“We greatly appreciate Michelle’s time and creativity with this event,” said Curtiss. “She has proved herself to be a real asset to our organization.”
Athens Food Rescue fights food insecurity in the area, at the same time diverting food from landfills. Volunteers pick up donated food and drop it off at various places that host free meals for community members.
“What Athens Food Rescue does in providing food that would’ve otherwise gone to waste to organizations that can get it into the hands of people who really need it is something I knew I had to be involved with in some way,” said Stobart. “It is very important to me to be able to help support their mission.”
For information about Athens Food Rescue, visit www.athensfoodrescue.com.
