Robin Stock is the newest addition to the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program's Board of Directors.
Stock serves as executive director of development for major giving at Ohio University, and spent six years prior as senior director of development for the university's renowned Scripps College of Communication.
Prior to joining Ohio University, she served Columbus’ nonprofit community at organizations such as Prevent Blindness Ohio, City Year Columbus and Wexner Heritage Village. She has served on the boards of organizations such as the Salesian Boys & Girls Club, The Wellness Community of Columbus, Factory Street Studio and Rising Appalachia.
SAOP serves survivors of sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking in Southeast Ohio. For more details, visit www.saopseoh.org. The Athens County office is located at 77 E. State St., Athens and can be reached at 740-591-4266
