The Athens Foundation Women’s Fund awarded the 2020 Woman of the Year to Jenny Stotts, Executive Director of the Athens CASA/GAL Program.
The award was announced in a press release from the Athens Foundation Women’s Fund.
“Jenny Stotts is a remarkable young professional who has positively impacted the youth of our community through the CASA/GAL program,” the press release read.
Stotts has been the Executive Director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litem (CASA/GAL) since 2013. Previously, Stotts was a family services caseworker and sexual abuse investigator for nine years. In 2016 she took on an additional role as the Regional Director of Southeast Ohio CASA, “continuing to seek a brighter future for our part of Appalachia,” according to the announcement.
“Jenny inspires those around her through her energy which leads to great team cohesion within her department. Her free spirit empowers others to think for themselves and from there creativity spreads. She has shown how her efforts have prevailed by increasing volunteer numbers by 300% since her start. With her hard work and dedication, she hopes to have a volunteer for every child that is being served by their CASA program,” the press release stated.
“Jenny’s passion for personal and organizational development makes her an integral member of our community. Through her love of personal development and organization Jenny is a staunch member of our community.”
Stotts is a charter member of the Athens Sunrise Rotary and the District Chair of Membership for Rotary District 6690. She is a volunteer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a member of the Child Conservation League as she continues to dedicate her time to helping children who are less fortunate in some aspect of their lives.
Stotts has a B.S. degree in Social Work and a Master of Science degree from Ohio University.
According to the announcement, The Athens County Foundation and the Women’s Fund have pledged to give a $500 grant to Women for Recovery in honor of Stotts.
Other nominees for this year’s award were Jodi Mcneal and Jennifer Fritchley and Linda Strunk.
The mission of the Women’s Fund of the Athens County Foundation is to promote philanthropy among women, and to establish a permanent fund which will provide funding to programs and projects in Athens County which empower women to achieve their full potential. Each year, the Women’s Fund awards grants to Athens County non-profits which benefit women and girls.
