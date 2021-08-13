Two local residents have been placed on the Kent State Dean’s List for the 2021 Spring semester.
Mason Moore, of Glouster, and Grace Tonkovich, of Athens, both were named to the list.
To receive the honor, full-time students must reach a grade point average of 3.4 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.
