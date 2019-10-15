The Sugar Bush Foundation, a supporting organization of the Ohio University Foundation that fosters campus and community partnerships designed to improve the quality of life in Appalachian Ohio, is accepting letters of intent for the 2020-21 funding cycle.
Online letters of intent for 2020-21 funding are being accepted now through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30.
Since its founding, the Sugar Bush Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to projects that impact Appalachian Ohio, including nearly $300,000 in its 2019-20 funding cycle. The organization’s current priorities include renewable energy, zero waste initiatives, environmental protection and restoration, food security and sustainable development.
Letters of intent for prospective projects should focus on the foundation’s current priorities. Prospective projects must include an Ohio University college, center, planning unit or program; a community partner that is a registered 501(c)(3) organization or government agency; and must impact at least one of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Applicants will be notified about whether they have been selected to submit a full proposal by Dec. 17. Full proposals will be due by Feb. 28, and 2020-21 funding will be announced in June.
For information on the Sugar Bush Foundation and the funding application process, click here.visit www.ohio.edu/advancement/sugar-bush. For additional information, contact Kelli Kotowski at kotowskk@ohio.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.