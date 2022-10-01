Sunday morning memories October schedule Oct 1, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.Speakers to air at 8 a.m. on Sundays, include:Oct. 2: Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator JamesOct. 9: Rev. Robert MartinOct. 16: Pastor Carl RatcliffOct. 23: Rev. Terry HolbertOct. 30: Pastor Jerry MarangTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.:Host: Scott Dailey, morning showOct. 3-7: Dr. jw SmithOct. 10-14: Rev. Robert MartinOct. 17-21: Pastor Carl RatcliffOct. 24-28: Rev. Terry HolbertOct. 31: Brother Gary McKibben Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Martin Terry Holbert Carl Ratcliff Christianity Rev. Jerry Marang Carrie Ator James Morning Gary Mckibben October Show Broadcasting Events Telecommunications Barry Bolin Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Both parents in sex abuse case have now answered daughter’s lawsuit from behind bars Press release: Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts Athens County auditor says Commissioners' questions about reimbursement are political attack Union asks Ohio University to restore staffing levels to pre-pandemic numbers Two injured in weekend wreck on U.S. 50 Trending Recipes
